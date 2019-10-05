Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Sparta's First ShopRite Will Be Its Largest Supermarket Yet

Sparta's First ShopRite Will Be Its Largest Supermarket Yet

Cecilia Levine
ShopRite going up in Sparta.
ShopRite going up in Sparta. Photo Credit: Klae Construction

Sparta's first-ever ShopRite is set to open later this month.

The 95,000-square-foot supermarket on North Village Boulevard will be the largest that Sparta has ever had, according to NJ.com.

The completion of the grocery store, opening Oct. 23, and the construction of a 40,000-square-foot space for tenants mark the first phase of a three-part project.

Phase II will bring 58 townhouses and an assisted living facility, and a park and 92 residential lots going up in Phase III, the project builder KLAE said.

