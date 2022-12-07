Contact Us
South Jersey's Cris Pannullo Loses 22nd Jeopardy! Game

Jon Craig
Cris Pannullo
Cris Pannullo Photo Credit: Provided/ Jeopardy! Productions Inc.

Cris Pannullo's “Jeopardy!” winning streak came to an end in his 22nd game Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The Ocean City resident missed the Final Jeopardy question to lose to Andy Tirrell, a political science and international relations professor from San Diego.

They faced this clue under the “Plays” category: "A 1609 story in which an exiled king of Bulgaria creates a sea palace with his magic may have inspired the plot of this play."

Pannullo answered incorrectly with “What is The Little Mermaid?” leaving him with just $1,399. 

Tirrell answered correctly with “What is The Tempest?” winning the game and unseating Pannullo.

Pannullo, a former professional poker player and customer service operations manager, ends his Jeopardy! run with the sixth-most consecutive wins in the show’s history. Overall, he’ll take home $748,268 in winnings, and $1,000 for finishing third on Tuesday. 

Pannullo also has landed a spot in the 2023 Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions.

