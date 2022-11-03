South Jersey Woman Charged In DWI Crash That Killed Teenager: Prosecutor

A 58-year-old woman from Shamong has been charged with driving while impaired and causing the death of a high school senior, authorities said.

Theresa McElvarr was charged with vehicular homicide and four counts of assault by auto in the head-on-collision, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Medford Lakes Police Chief Robert Dugan Jr.

An investigation began June 13 just after midnight when officers from the Medford Lakes Police Department were called to Stokes Road and Pawnee Trail for a report of a two-vehicle collision.

The investigation revealed that McElvarr was traveling north on Stokes Road in a Hyundai Tucson when she veered into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a southbound Honda Civic with five occupants inside, Bradshaw said.

The driver of the Honda, Gianna Mastalski, 17, of Mullica Hill, was transported to Virtua Marlton Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at approximately 1:45 a.m., the prosecutor said.

McElvarr and the four passengers in Mastalski’s vehicle, all of whom were 17, were transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. McElvarr and three of the teens were admitted with broken bones and other injuries.

The investigation was conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Medford Lakes Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Detectives Sean Tait and Kevin Merrigan, and Medford Lakes Police Officer Mark McHugh.

