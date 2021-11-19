South Jersey Starbucks Worker Exposed Customers To Hepatitis A: Health Department

Camden County officials officials will begin administering vaccines for Hepatitis A after a Starbucks employee tested positive and worked through the infectious period.

The employee handled food at the 1490 Blackwood Clementon Road Starbucks in Gloucester Township, health officials said.

Officials were notified on Nov 17 and an investigation was instantly launched, the Health Department said.

"Members of the Food Surveillance Unit visited the store on Wednesday and conducted an inspection, which showed no evidence of food safety violations," according to the health department.

The store was closed for operation and was not reopened until all the employees were vaccinated.

Vaccines will be administered to anyone who feels they may have been exposed at the Camden County Sustainable Facility, located at 508 Lakeland Road on Saturday.

Anyone who has been vaccinated for hepatitis A in the past does not need to receive another dose.

Most children born after the year 2000 have likely already been vaccinated for Hepatitis A and does not require another dose. However, parents should check with their pediatrician to confirm their child’s vaccine status.

