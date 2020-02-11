South Jersey Man Snared By FBI Admits Producing Videos Of Sex With Pre-Teen Boy

A South Jersey man busted by the FBI admitted Monday that he made and distributed videos and other images of sex with an underage boy.

Andrew Nicholas, 24, of Williamstown, was caught after he sent some of the images to an undercover federal agent in a Kik Messenger group in February 2019, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

The photos and videos depict explicit sex involving the boy and a man, with private parts exposed, that apparently were made at his home, according to an FBI complaint on file in federal court in Camden.

Nicholas, who accepted a deal rather than go to trial, has and will remain in custody pending a March 9 sentencing on his guilty pleas to one count of sexually exploiting children and one of distributing child pornography.

Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI’s Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. field offices with the investigation leading to Monday’s plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Martha Nye of his Criminal Division in Trenton.

The Washington Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force initiated the investigation and worked jointly with the Philadelphia Field Office and local assisting agencies, he said.

