A golfer was struck and killed by lightning while playing on a South Jersey course Wednesday.

The man was between the 6th and 7th holes during a thunderstorm at the Burlington Country Club in Westampton Township around 3:45 p.m., several news reports say.

The incident was the first deadly lightning strike in New Jersey since Sept. 7, 2012, the National Lightning Safety Council says.

No further information was released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.