South Jersey Doc Goes To Federal Prison For Forging $500,000 Worth Of Employer's Checks

A South Jersey doctor was sentenced Monday to two years in federal prison for stealing more than $500,000 from his previous employer and using it to pay his bills.

Walter Sytnik, 35, of Voorhees, forged checks for five years from checks he stole from the medical practice where he worked as a bookkeeper before going to medical school, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

Sytnik also opened and maintained credit card accounts at the same banks as the doctor at the medical practice, then forged the doctor’s signature on the stolen checks and paid his credit card bills with them, Sellinger said.

"When Sytnik ran out of checks, he reordered new ones so that he could continue the fraud," the U.S. attorney said.

Sytnik was arrested following an investigation by the FBI’s South Jersey Resident Agency, assisted by Voorhees police, Sellinger said.

Rather than risk trial, he took a deal from the government, pleading guilty last September to mail fraud.

Sytnik must serve just about all of the two years because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez also sentenced him to two years of supervised release and ordered him to pay restitution of $415,995 during a video conference in Camden on Monday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Diana Vondra Carrig secured the plea and sentencing.

