South Jersey Air Force Vet Dies In Crash, Saves Life With Organ Transplant

There's been an outpouring of support and kind words to honor Mount Laurel Air Force veteran Dan Henry, 57, who died unexpectedly last week while driving.

Dan's daughter, Keri Henry, has organized this GoFundMe page to help give her father "the most special memorial service."

"On February 8th, my Dad was in a car accident just a minute away from our home," Keri writes. "We believe that he went into cardiac arrest while he was driving, causing him to lose control of his car."

Despite the best efforts of hospital staff and first responders, Keri said, "My Dad had already gone too long without any oxygen to his brain, and he was declared brain dead the next day."

Dan's son, Jacob, said on Facebook that his father saved someone's life with an organ transplant: "Just like the super hero I always told him he was."

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.