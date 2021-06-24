Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NYC Passenger Seriously Injured When Police Pursuit Ends In Route 21 Crash
News

South Hackensack Pedestrian Struck In Hackensack Gets Ticket

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Hackensack police
Hackensack police Photo Credit: HACKENSACK PD

A South Hackensack pedestrian was hospitalized -- and got a summons -- after he was struck crossing a Hackensack street, authorities said.

The 34-year-old pedestrian "was crossing Kansas Street mid-block when he was struck by a 2017 Ford Mustang operated by a 19 year old Hackensack resident" shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Police Capt. Nicole Foley said.

"A witness confirmed that [he] was not in the crosswalk when he attempted to cross," she added.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with minor injuries and received a summons for failing to use a crosswalk, the captain said.

******

ALSO SEE: Tractor-Trailer Bound For Amazon Plant Creams One Car, Damages Others In South Hackensack

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.