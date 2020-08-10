South Hackensack PD: Officer Nabs 3 With Drug Assortment In Middle Of Route 46

A South Hackensack police officer nabbed three people carrying an assortment of drugs after he found them stopped in a car in the fast lane outside a Route 46 motel, authorities said.

Officer Kyle Skelley rolled up on a Nissan sedan outside the Congress Inn on the highway’s eastbound side at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Capt. Robert Chinchar said.

He quickly discovered active warrants for two of the occupants, Susan A. Smith, 36, and Dwayne L. Sweet, 39, both unemployed, of Paterson, Chinchar said.

A consent search of the vehicle turned up heroin, crystal meth, Ecstasy, illegally obtained Xanax pills, and pot, as well as several hypodermic syringes and glass meth pipes, he said.

Arrested along with Smith and Sweet was the third occupant, Lamar M. Jay, 36, of Philadelphia.

All three were taken into custody, charged with various drug possession counts and released pending a court hearing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.