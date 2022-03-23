'Sororicide': FL Woman Charged With Murder In Shooting Death Of Younger Sister In Little Ferry

UPDATE: A 27-year-old Florida woman was charged with murder for killing her younger sister with a point-blank gunshot to the head in their mother's Little Ferry home, authorities said.

Angielly Dominguez, 27, was headed south on the New Jersey Turnpike in her boyfriend's Ford Mustang early Tuesday evening, March 22, when State Police nabbed her in Cherry Hill, nearly 90 miles from the murder scene, law enforcement sources confirmed.

There were five guns in the trunk of the vehicle, which her boyfriend had reported stolen along with the weapons, they said.

Dominguez had driven up from her home in Jacksonville, FL, and was staying with her younger sister, Omelly Dominguez, and other family members at their mom's home on Sand Hill Court in Little Ferry, one source said.

Angielly Dominguez apparently had asked her sister for money to stay in a hotel around 4 p.m. Tuesday, the source told Daily Voice. Omelly apparently refused, saying she'd already done plenty for her older sister.

Their 16-year-old brother had just come home from school and was in another room when he heard the gunshot, investigators said. (Story continues below.)

He rushed into the living room to find a lifeless Omelly Dominguez, who'd been graduated from Union City High School and was studying nursing at William Paterson University (Class of 2023), where she worked as an admissions assistant.

She'd been shot in the head, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

"What did you do?" the witness allegedly asked Angielly Dominguez, who immediately ran from the home, got into her boyfriend's silver-striped white 1995 Ford Mustang and sped off.

"She's inside," the teen told responding police officers. "She's shot."

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Little Ferry police arrived moments later and began interviewing witnesses.

They collected surveillance video, some of which was shot by a dashcam that a contractor doing work in the area had left on. It captured images of the armed woman fleeing, investigators said.

Detectives also pinged the fleeing Dominguez's cellphone. (Story continues below.)

A "be on the lookout" (BOLO) alert was issued, and nearly two hours later a state trooper spotted the white Mustang -- with Florida license plates -- heading south on the New Jersey Turnpike near Exit 4 in Mount Laurel.

The trooper began following Dominguez, who checked him out multiple times in her rearview mirror but didn't change speeds, investigators said.

At that point, the trooper activated the cruiser's lights and siren and she pulled over, they said.

Five guns were reportedly found in the Mustang's trunk, the investigators said. State Police were testing them to determine which one might have been used in the killing.

Dominguez was brought to the State Police barracks in Moorestown, then to Little Ferry police headquarters for processing. She was then taken to the county lockup to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

She's charged with murder, weapons offenses and hindering her arrest in connection with the "sororicide."

