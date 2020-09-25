Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
'Sopranos' Prequel Films At Old School North Jersey Ice Cream Shop

Cecilia Levine
"The Many Saints of Newark" films Thursday at Holsten's. Photo Credit: Holsten's
A section of Bloomfield was transformed into 1960s Newark for the filming of "The Many Saints of Newark," a prequel to "The Sopranos." Photo Credit: Holsten's

Filming for "The Sopranos" prequel starring Michael Gandolfini has resumed in Essex County.

The production company for "The Many Saints of Newark" was granted permits to film in Bloomfield, closing several streets that have been transformed into a snowy, 1960s day.

The movie halted filming due to COVID-19, pushing the release date off until March 2021.

Holsten's on Broad Street was closed Thursday for filming, but reopened Friday.

"The Many Saints of Newark" is being directed by Alan Taylor, and stars Leslie Odom Jr., Ray Liotta, Michael Gandolfini and more.

