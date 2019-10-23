Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Soon You'll Be Able To Fly Nonstop From Newark To New Zealand, Airline Says

Paul Milo
Air New Zealand will be offering a long nonstop flight to its home base from Newark.
Air New Zealand announced Wednesday it will offer nonstop service from Newark Liberty International Airport to the island nation beginning next year.

The new route was announced by the airline's CEO, Jeff McDowall, who said the airline was awaiting final regulatory approval and other agreements.

The airline plans to fly its 275-seat  787-9 'Code 2' three times a week year-round beginning in October 2020. The flight to Auckland will take nearly 18 hours and will be the fifth-longest route in the world, at about 8,700 miles. The trip back clocks in at a shorter 15 hours and 40 minutes.

"We fully expect customers will want to take advantage of the many connection options on our partner networks through Air New Zealand's gateways in Asia and the Americas, including New York. It's important to us that customers continue to enjoy a seamless journey, and we'll be working closely with our partners to ensure the best experience and benefits for travellers,"  McDowall said.

