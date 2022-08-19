SOMEWHERE IN THE SWAMPS OF JERSEY: Fugitive Ex-Con Bolts Into Marsh After Route 3 Crash

UPDATE: A manhunt continued after a violent ex-con fled into the meadows near MetLife Stadium when police responding to a Route 3 traffic accident discovered that he'd been wanted on a parole violation, authorities said.

Ali Scott, 35, of Newark, has spent nearly a dozen years in state prison combined during three separate stretches beginning in 2006, records show.

He served nearly eight years for robbery from August 2010 to May 2018 and nearly two for vehicular homicide between 2007 and 2009.

Scott was headed west on Route 3 in his brother's car Wednesday afternoon when a wheel popped off, Rutherford Police Chief John R. Russo said.

After bouncing over the divider, the tire struck a vehicle on the eastbound side, the chief said.

Responding officers quickly discovered an outstanding no-bail warrant, Russo said.

They tried to take Scott into custody, but he bolted, running across the highway and into the marsh, the chief said.

Lyndhurst police and a Bergen County Sheriff’s Department’s K-9 unit assisted Rutherford police, who also sent up a drone, with no luck.

Scott -- who previously lived in Jersey City and still has family there -- now faces additional charges out of Rutherford for resisting arrest to go with the unspecified parole violation.

Anyone who sees Scott or knows where to find him is asked to call Rutherford police detectives at (201) 460-3050. Or notify your local police department.

