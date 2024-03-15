Somalian Goes To Prison For Threatening To Assassinate Biden, Trump If They Ran For Reelection

Mohamed Farah, 34, who was living in Cumberland County, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson to three years’ imprisonment on Wednesday, March 13.

Following his release, the Court has also imposed a three-year term of probation.

"The indictment alleges that in January 2022, Farah, who is a citizen of Somalia, threatened to assassinate President Biden. The indictment further alleges that Farah threatened to assassinate former President Trump if he runs for reelection," United States Attorney John C. Gurganus stated in the initial release.

Following the completion of his sentence, Farah, "may face deportation," according to the latest release by the USDOJ.

The threats were investigated by the Secret Service, FBI, and the Lower Allen Police Department, according to the release. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlo D. Marchioli prosecuted the case.

The maximum penalty for each offense was five years in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine, according to the USDOJ.

