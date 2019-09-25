Soldier Charged In Crash That Killed Army Cadet From West Orange: Report

A soldier was charged in connection with the crash that killed a West Point cadet from West Orange earlier this year, Army Times reported Wednesday.

Christopher Morgan, a popular West Orange High School alumnus who was slated to graduate from the prestigious military academy next year, died when the tactical vehicle he was travelling in overturned near a West Point, New York training site June 6. Twenty-one other people were injured.

Staff Sgt. Ladonies P. Strong was charged with one specification of involuntary manslaughter, negligent homicide, reckless operation of a vehicle and prevention of authorized seizure of property, the Army said. She was also charged with dereliction of duty.

It't not yet known if Strong will face court-martial. She faces a military hearing in mid-October, Army Times reported.

The 22-year-old Morgan "was a valued member of the Corps of Cadets and will be missed by all," said Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, 60th superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy.

Hundreds turned out at a memorial service at West Orange High School for Morgan a few days after his death.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.