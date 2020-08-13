Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

News

SOLD: Wendy Williams' Essex County Mansion Sells For $420K Below Listing Price

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Wendy Williams has sold her Livingston mansion.
Wendy Williams has sold her Livingston mansion. Photo Credit: Jamie Silverman Coldwell Banker/Flickr user TheHeartTruth

Wendy Williams and her ex-husband have bid farewell to Essex County.

The 56-year-old talkshow host and ex-husband Kevin Hunter's former Livingston home was listed at nearly 1.9 million million but sold for $1.4 million, reports say.

Williams and Hunter, together for more than two decades, bought the 5,398-square-foot home in Livingston's Bel Air section for $2.1 million in 2009.

They listed the 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom mansion for nearly $1.9 million in August 2019, and then again for the same price the following month. The home sold on Aug. 6 of this year.

The house has a jacuzzi, four-car garage, basketball court and more amenities.

Williams, an Ocean Township native, moved to New York City last year when she separated from Hunter.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.