Soap Opera Star's Montclair Son, Citadel Cadet Charged In Capitol Riots

A former Montclair High School student and Citadel cadet has been charged in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Elias Irizarry, 19, a second semester freshman at The Citadel Military College of South Carolina, was released from jail on a $25,000 bond, ABC4 reports.

Irizarry's father, Vincent Irizarry, played Deimos Kiriakis on NBC's "Days of our Lives," and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in 1985 and 2002. He won in 2009.

Irizarry and another South Carolina man, Elliot Bishai, were identified via social media posts, surveillance footage and witness accounts, the outlet said citing affidavits.

Bishai and Irizarry apparently know each other through the Civil Air Patrol, WSOC TV reports.

According to ABC, Irizarry was arrested by FBI agents on March 15, on charges of:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority,

Knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted buildings or grounds,

And violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

A hearing in Washington D.C. is set for March 22.

