'So I Raped You': Man Admits Raping Gettysburg College Student Over Facebook 8 Years Later

Police in Adams County are looking for a California man who they say admitted through a Facebook message that he raped an 18-year-old Gettysburg College student in 2013, reports say.

An affidavit alleges that Ian Cleary, 28, of Saratoga, California, stalked Shannon Keeler at a party in December 2013, and followed her to her dorm, where he sexually assaulted her, 6abc reports.

Investigators closed the case after telling her how hard it is to prosecute cases when the victim had been drinking, despite reporting the encounter hours after it happened, the outlet says.

However, the case was reopened last year after Keeler came forward with a series of online messages that appeared to come from Cleary's Facebook account saying "So I raped you."

Click here for the full report by 6abc.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.