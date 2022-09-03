Snoozing Suspect Nabbed In Stolen SUV With Fobs To Other Cars: Ho-Ho-Kus PD

An out-of-state suspect was caught with crack and several key fobs to other vehicles after he stopped to take a snooze in a stolen SUV in Ho-Ho-Kus, authorities said.

A call of a suspicious vehicle brought Saddle River, borough and Washington Township police to Paddock Road near Werimus Road shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, Ho-Ho-Kus Police Capt. Greg McBain said.

Officers found Elijah Augustin, 27, of Ozone Park, Queens sleeping behind the wheel of a 2016 Kia Sorrento reported stolen out of Nassau County on Long Island, he said.

They also found the key fobs, crack, drug paraphernalia -- and active warrants, McBain said.

Augustin, who's been busted for burglary in Bergen County before, was charged with receiving stolen property and drug counts, among other offenses, and then sent to the county jail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.