Snooki Invites Public To Hang 'Black Lives Matter' Posters In Her Madison Storefront

"Jersey Shore" cast member Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is using her platform to make an impact.

The Madison shop owner is encouraging locals to hang "Black Lives Matter" posters in her storefront as George Floyd rallies and protest sweep across New Jersey.

"For a little background into Madison, where my shop is located, [Black Lives Matter] posters are being torn down," the mom of three said. "My space is a safe place for you. I won't tear down your posters."

Polizzi shared a photo of her Main Street storefront covered in posters Wednesday.

"Use your voice," she said.

The Snooki Shop, 61 Main St., Madison

