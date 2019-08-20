Snake, Almost On A Plane: Pet Left Behind At Newark Airport, TSA Says

The Transportation Security Administration is looking for the owner of a nonvenomous snake that was found near a security checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport Monday night.

The 15-inch ring-necked snake, which is black and has a yellow band of coloring on its neck, was seen by a child in Terminal C. A TSA officer grabbed the snake and placed it in a checkpoint bin. The checkpoint was closed until Port Authority police took the animal away.

“It’s common for travelers to accidentally leave items at the checkpoint,” said TSA’s New Jersey Federal Security Director Tom Carter.

Typically people leave items such as their keys, sunglasses, ID, hats and gloves, but this is the first time someone has left a snake behind. We have a fairly robust lost and found program that reunites passengers with their lost items, but this passenger doesn’t need to call us about his snake.”

TSA screens a variety of pets that travelers bring to checkpoints, but it is up to the airline as to whether it will allow those pets—snakes or otherwise—on their aircraft.

