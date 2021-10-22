Smoky Roof Fire Doused At Bergen County Nursing Home

Firefighters doused a smoky blaze at a Bergen County nursing home Friday afternoon.

The building was evacuated and there didn't initially appear to be any serious injuries after the fire broke out between the roof and second floor at the Russ Berrie Home for Jewish Living around 1:30 p.m., responders said.

Workers have been replacing sections of the roof for the past week and a half, they said.

"The area they've been working on is the original flat roof, not the new, peaked addition that was put on the front of the building," one explained.

Northvale firefighters were immediately joined by their colleagues from Norwood and Sparkill.

Also responding to the three-alarm blaze either at the scene or in coverage were companies from Harrington Park, Tappan and Orangeburg.

The fire was placed under control in under a half-hour, responders said.

