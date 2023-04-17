Contact Us
Smoky Fire Damages Ridgewood Home

Jerry DeMarco
441 George Street, Ridgewood
441 George Street, Ridgewood Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Firefighters doused a smoky house blaze Monday morning in Ridgewood.

The fire is believed to have begun in the basement and spread upward through the walls of the George Street home off Canterbury Place -- just a couple blocks from the firehouse on East Glen Avenue -- around 9:45 a.m. April 17.

Firefighters had the flames doused within a half-hour.

The 2½-story wood-frame house was left with heavy smoke and water damage, however, rendering it uninhabitable.

Mutual aid that Daily Voice was told responded included Ho-Ho-Kus, Midland Park, Waldwick and Wyckoff firefighters. Ridgewood Emergency Services also sent a rig.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

