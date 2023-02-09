Smoking Oven Fire Damages Lodi Home

A fire reportedly ignited by a smoking oven severely damaged a Lodi home Wednesday night.

The two-alarm, gas-fed blaze broke out on the first floor in the rear of the two-story Garibaldi Avenue home shortly before 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, responders said.

Firefighters had it knocked down within 20 minutes. It was declared under control shortly after 8 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Mutual aid at the scene and in coverage included firefighters from Garfield, Wallington and Hasbrouck Heights, as well as Wood-Ridge, Saddle Brook and Rochelle Park.

The County Wide Emergency Response team set up a canteen.

Damien Danis took the photos and contributed to this story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.