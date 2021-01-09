Smiling 'Podium Guy' From Capitol Riot Arrested On Federal Warrant In Florida

Authorities arrested a Florida father of five who was photographed carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern during this week's riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

Local residents who saw the viral photo of the smiling man in the red, white and blue wool Trump hat immediately dimed out Adam Christian Johnson, 36, of Parrish, FL after the FBI sought help identifying him and others whose images was captured in Wednesday's melee.

He remained held on a federal U.S. Marshals warrant in the Pinellas County Jail in Clearwater, records show.

That brings the total to more than 80 people charged, with 55 more being sought, since the incident, which occurred during Congress' Electoral College certification of Joe Biden's victory over incumbent President Donald Trump.

Five people, including a Capitol police officer from New Jersey, died as a result of the riot.

Agents from all 56 FBI field offices throughout the U.S. were involved in the search for all the suspects, said Steven M. D'Antuono, the Washington, D.C. office's assistant director said.

“We are far from done," D'Antuono said. "The rioting and destruction we saw will not be tolerated by the FBI."

Johnson, a Tennessee native who's married to a doctor, streamed a Facebook live video as he walked the Capitol building halls on Wednesday. He also reportedly insulted law enforcement and the Black Lives Matter movement in his posts before his Facebook page was taken down.

