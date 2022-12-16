SMELL ANYTHING? Snatch-And-Grab Thieves Flee Mall Store With $800 Worth Of Fragrances

Three men snatched $800 worth of fragrances from the Ulta Beauty store in the Bergen Town Center shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.

Authorities were seeking witnesses to the Dec. 16 shoplifting from the store on the Maywood side of the mall off West Spring Valley Avenue.

Detectives, meanwhile, were interviewing employees and others, trying to get descriptions and surveillance footage of the thieves -- described only as three black men -- and their getaway vehicle.

ANYONE who saw something or has information that could help authorities find the thieves is asked to call Maywood police: (201) 845-8800.

