SMASH BURGLARS: Photos Show Destructive Bergen Jewelry Thieves At Work

PHOTOS: Three burglars who smashed their way into a Wyckoff jewelry store cleared broken glass from the front of the shop, loaded a plastic trash can with bling and fled, security images released by police show.

Township police released the images while trying to identify the trio who struck Devon Fine Jewelry in the Wyckoff Square shopping center over the weekend.

Officers who responded to an alarm down the street from police headquarters found the front door glass smashed shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, Lt. Joseph Soto said.

"Several display cases had been smashed open and their contents removed," the lieutenant said.

Surveillance footage showed the burglars arriving in a red-colored 2018-2022 Honda Accord with a New Jersey license plate on the rear only, he said.

One of them “used a crowbar to break the window and display cases,” Soto said.

Another, he said, “retrieved a grey plastic garbage barrel from the rear seat of the car and used it to clear the broken glass from the doorway.

“The stolen items were placed inside of the garbage can and it was returned to the rear seat of the car, the lieutenant said.

The bandits then “exited the parking lot onto Franklin Avenue and headed east.”

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Meanwhile, Soto asked that anyone who might have witnessed something or has surveillance footage from that time that captured the burglars and/or their vehicle contact Wyckoff police detectives at (201) 891-2121.

