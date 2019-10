No one was hurt when a fuel leak forced the evacuation of a plane at Newark Liberty International Airport Friday morning.

United Airlines Flight 2251 bound for Mexico City was about to depart when the leak was discovered, WABC 7 reported. The plane taxied to a remote area and the passengers were safely removed.

The plane was supposed to leave shortly before 10 a.m.

The fuel leak was described as minor.

