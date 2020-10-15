Small Bets Produce Big $1.3M Win For Plumber At Atlantic City Casino

Playing cards is a little different than fixing pipes, a South Jersey plumber-turned-millionaire found in Atlantic City.

Small bets made the difference this week when the Atlantic County resident and HVAC contractor hit a $1.3 million royal flush mega jackpot.

James, whose last name was withheld for privacy reasons, left the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino as an instant millionaire, casino officials said.

The local plumber was making progressive $5 bets in an ultimate Texas Hold'em card game when he won the mega jackpot, reports said.

“It is surreal to have hit a $1.3 million jackpot, especially because playing cards is a little different than laying pipe,” James said, according to Atlantic City Weekly. “We plan to take care of our family, put money away for our kids and my wife deserves a nice trip.”

