Slain Capitol Hill Police Officer Grew Up In Central Jersey

The U.S. Capitol Police officer who died of injuries from Wednesday's Capitol Hill attacks was a native of Central Jersey and a supporter of President Trump, his family said.

USCP Officer Brian D. Sicknick of South River was responding to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and injured by a fire extinguisher while trying to ward off protesters entering the building, according to Capitol police.

Gov. Phil Murphy said, "His needless murder at the hands of a mob bent on overthrowing the Constitution he had dedicated his life to upholding is shocking."

Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered their condolences to family members in Middlesex County, but Trump had not contacted them, according to the New York Post.

Sicknick returned to his division office and collapsed, according to reports. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries atbout 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Ambulance crews resuscitated Sicknick twice as he was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he died the next day — one of five fatalities during the insurgence.

“He ended up with a clot on the brain,” his father, Charles Sicknick, said, according to multiple news reports. “If they had operated on him, he would’ve become a vegetable.”

Sicknick's death is being investigated by the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Columbia, the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the FBI and the USCP, among other agencies.

Sicknick joined the USCP in July 2008, and most recently served in the department’s First Responder’s Unit.

South River Mayor John Krenzel said he had spoken with one of Sicknick’s two older brothers and “the family of course is devastated. You don’t expect somebody to go to work in the morning and not come home at night. Brian did his job. The South River community is wounded because we are a small town. When something happens to one it happens to all. Not only do we offer condolences, but we offer our help. Whatever we could do, there’s not much we can do, but we still offer our help,” Krenzel said.

Krenzel ordered the flags outside of the South River Criminal Justice Building on Main Street to be raised half-staff.

“USCP Officer Brian Sicknick embodied the selfless spirit of his native state,” Gov. Murphy said in his statement.

Sicknick was a graduate of the Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools, according to Murphy.

Before joining the Capitol Police, Sicknick served as a staff sergeant with the New Jersey Air National Guard. He was a fire team member and leader with the 108th Security Force Squadron, 108th Wing, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

His six years of service included overseas deployments with the Air National Guard in support of Operation Southern Watch and Operation Enduring Freedom in Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan.

“Officer Sicknick gave his life protecting the United States Capitol, and by extension, our very democracy, from violent insurrection," Murphy said. "It is my fervent hope that the rioters whose actions directly contributed to his death are quickly identified and brought to justice."

Sicknick's first major assignment was working at former President Barack Obama’s inauguration in January 2009, his 82-year-old father said.

"If any good comes out of my son’s death, I just hope that it stops all the lunacy that’s been going on in this country,” his father said, according to the Post. “I’m supposed to die first. Not my son. I’ll never get over this.”

