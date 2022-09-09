Skunk Tests Positive For Rabies In Hunterdon County

A skunk has tested positive for rabies in Hunterdon County, health officials said.

The animal was found near Union Road in Clinton and tested positive for rabies on Thursday, Sept. 8, according to the Hunterdon County Dept. of Health.

The department urges anyone who may have come into contact with the raccoon between Sunday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 4 to see their primary care physician to determine whether there is a need for prophylaxis treatment.

Officials also remind residents to never pick up stray animals, as saliva from a rabid animal is considered infectious.

Those interested in attending a free rabies clinic can view the list of scheduled clinics on the Hunterdon County Health Department website.

For more information, call the Hunterdon County Health Services line at 908-788-1351. The Town of Clinton Animal Control Officer, Laura Roerig, can be reached at 908-537-7663.

