Skull Fracture Among Injuries Suffered In Lakewood Carnival Accident

Jon Craig
A giant air-filled slide at a Lakewood carnival. (Photo courtesy The Lakewood Scoop)
A giant air-filled slide at a Lakewood carnival. (Photo courtesy The Lakewood Scoop)

Three people were hospitalized, including one with a possible skull fracture, after an accident at a Lakewood carnival Monday, April 9, authorities said.

Two other people sustained less serious injuries at the event, according to Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith, a Lakewood Police Department spokesman. The accident happened at a private event on Summer Avenue.

According to abc7, an inflatable bounce house blew over. A pregnant woman suffered abdominal pain and two other adults suffered head injuries, the outlet said citing police.

No other details were immediately available. 

