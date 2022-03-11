Sixteen NJ Powerball Players Win $50K, One Wins $100K

Sixteen New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Wednesday, Nov 2, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize.

One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $100,000.

Those winning NJ tickets were sold at the following locations:

$100,000:

Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt

$50,000:

Burlington County: Quick Shop Food Market, 601 Beverly Rancocas Rd., Willingboro;

Camden County: Acme #992, 700 Haddonfield Berlin Rd., Voorhees;

Camden County: Acme #992, 700 Haddonfield Berlin Rd., Voorhees;

Essex County: Cedar Grove Liquors, 597 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove;

Gloucester County: Wawa #961, 1700 Center Square Rd., Logan Township;

Hudson County: Krauszer's Food Store, 787 Kearny Ave., Kearny;

Hudson County: Jersey Deli Store 11 LLC, 7217 Bergenline Ave., North Bergen;

Hunterdon County: Shell Food Mart, 601 Route 12, Flemington;

Mercer County: Speedy Mart, 59 State Rd., Princeton;

Monmouth County: Stop & Shop #815, 4861 Route 9, Howell;

Monmouth County: Wegmans Manalapan, 55 Route 9 South, Manalapan;

Monmouth County: Wawa #917, 2432 Highway #35, Manasquan;

Monmouth County: Country Farms, 420 State Route 34, Colts Neck;

Morris County: 7-Eleven #39300, 99 Ridgedale Ave., Cedar Knolls; and,

Ocean County: Wine Emporium, 1205 Richmond Ave., Point Pleasant Beach.

The winning numbers for the Monday, Oct. 31, drawing were: 02, 11, 22, 35 and 60. The Red Power Ball number was 23. The Power Play was 2X.

The Double Play drawing results for the Monday, Oct. 31, drawing were: 20, 34, 37, 57, and 67. The Double Play Ball number was 26.

The Powerball jackpot now rolls to $1.5 billion for the next drawing to be held Saturday, Nov. 5, at 10:59 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.