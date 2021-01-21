Six NJ Powerball Players Take Home $400K

No one in the Garden State won Wednesday's $731 million Powerball jackpot.

But six New Jersey lottery players won prizes of at least $50,000 apiece and three others became Powerball millionaires, state officials said.

Six New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $150,000.

The winning numbers for the Jan. 20 drawing were: 40, 53, 60, 68, and 69. The Red Power Ball number was 22. The Multiplier number was 03.

The third-tier winning tickets from Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing -- with a combined worth of $400,000 were sold at the following locations:

Middlesex County ($150,000) : Corkscrew Wine & Liquor, 355 Applegarth Road, Monroe Township;

: Corkscrew Wine & Liquor, 355 Applegarth Road, Monroe Township; Atlantic County ($50,000) : Shop Rite #612, 23 Bethel Road, Somers Point;

: Shop Rite #612, 23 Bethel Road, Somers Point; Bergen County ($50,000) : 7-Eleven #39225, 31-28 Broadway, Fair Lawn;

: 7-Eleven #39225, 31-28 Broadway, Fair Lawn; Camden County ($50,000): Wawa #8310, 201 W. Whitehorse Pike, Berlin;

Wawa #8310, 201 W. Whitehorse Pike, Berlin; Monmouth County ($50,000) : Soda King, 300 Gordons Corner Road, Manalapan; and,

: Soda King, 300 Gordons Corner Road, Manalapan; and, Ocean County ($50,000): Lacey Liquors, 349 Route 9, Lanoka Harbor.

The Powerball jackpot now resets to $20 million for Saturday night's drawing. The top winning jackpot ticket worth $731 million was sold in Maryland, Lottery officials said.

