Six Flags Water Slide Rider Hospitalized In Labor Day Incident

Nicole Acosta
Six Flags Great Adventure
Six Flags Great Adventure Photo Credit: Six Flags Great Adventure (Facebook photo)

A park-goer is to blame for leaving another visitor injured after riding a slide at the Six Flags Great Adventure Hurricane Harbor water park on Labor Day, news reports say.

One guest jumped out of the tube, causing it to overturn on the Tornado funnel slide, park spokeswoman Kristin Fitzgerald told NJ Advance Media.

The adult victim was hospitalized with back pain, the Asbury Park Press reports.

The 75-foot-high slide drops visitors down a 132-foot tunnel at about 35 feet per second, the Six Flags website says. The ride requires four-person rafts.

