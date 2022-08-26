Single Wyckoff Mom Battling Cancer Never Stops Thinking About Others, Loved Ones Say

Stacy La Vacca has plenty of reasons to dole anger and frustration out to the world.

The single mom from Wyckoff was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year. Doctors thought her treatment plan would be about a year long. But they later realized her cancer was more aggressive than they'd initially thought, and so, her treatment plan would be too.

La Vacca took the news with grace. She forged on with gratitude and logic, with lots of consideration for those closest to her — like her two children and the friends who have become family.

This is always how La Vacca has operated, those who know her say: With compassion for others, and few demands. So it's no surprise that's how she's handling this incredible challenge, says local mom Christine Socol Socarras, who has launched a GoFundMe campaign for her dear friend.

"She’s the essence of a warrior woman. so thoughtful and practical and never once faltering the execution of managing it all," Socarras tells Daily Voice. "Regardless of what’s going on for Stacy, she’s there for you. She’s going through this life altering experience, and she never stops thinking about others."

Socarras met La Vacca at a concert when their children were preschool-aged. La Vacca noticed Socarras juggling her three youngsters and, despite having two of her own to look after, La Vacca was "instantly kind" and offered Socarras a helping hand. The two became fast friends — but that's not unusual for La Vacca.

"Stacy is one of those people who can't help but become your family just because of the way she is," Socarras said.

And so, when La Vacca was diagnosed with cancer, Socarras knew it was time to give Stacy the same love she'd been giving to her all these years.

"Her parents both passed away, she's a single mom without a lot of family around," Socarras said. "She’s managing her life for the sake of her children almost flawlessly when it comes to her treatment schedule... all the while being cognizant and thinking of others in her life and being continually selfless."

Click here to donate to Stacy La Vacca.

