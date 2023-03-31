Silent Clown-Masked Visitor Leaves Suspicious Item At Major Testing Lab In Elmwood Park

Tactical units converged on the Elmwood Park headquarters of one of the country's largest clinical testing labs Friday morning after a stranger in a Halloween mask walked in, left a mysterious item and immediately left.

A hazardous materials unit, bomb squad and other tactical officers joined borough police and firefighters at a building on the campus of Bio-Reference Laboratories just off Route 80 shortly after 9 a.m. March 31.

Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno said the building, which ordinarily houses 125 employees, was evacuated as the individual units did their work.

"We're erring on the side of caution here and trying to rule everything out," the chief said shortly before 11 a.m.

Meanwhile, Foligno's investigators were reviewing security video and conducting interviews aimed at identifying the person who walked in wearing a clown mask, handed the item to an employee and then turned around and walked out without saying a word.

"The person was in and out of the building in all of three minutes," the chief said.

Bio-Reference Laboratories is the largest independent clinical laboratory in the Northeast and one of the biggest full-service specialty laboratories in all of the U.S., servicing an estimated 11 million patients a year.

In Elmwood Park for 35 years, the company focuses primarily on clinical testing for physicians offices but also services hospitals and health systems, correctional institutions, government agencies and sports leagues.

Bio-Reference conducts drug testing for major corporations, drug treatment centers and psychiatric hospitals nationwide, among other specialties.

