‘Sick To Our Stomachs:’ More Than A Dozen Ducks Stolen From Sussex County Farm

A Sussex County farm is desperately seeking answers on social media after more than a dozen ducks were stolen from the property over the weekend.

A total of 14 ducks of various breeds were taken from Ideal Farm and Garden on Route 15 in Lafayette sometime Saturday, according to a Sunday afternoon Facebook post from its business page.

“These aren’t just petting zoo animals or livestock, these are our pets that we love, raise from babies and spend a large amount of time and money on,” reads the post.

“We have learned about their needs and care to insure they are healthy and happy. We are sick to our stomachs knowing they [will] not be in loving and capable hands.”

“These ducks are members of our family just like any other pet is to their owner,” the post concludes.

Several concerned commenters suggested the possibility of a wild animal attack — but the farm replied that they are “absolutely sure” that was not the case.

“All the ducks were shut away in their coop last night safe and sound,” the farm replied to a comment on the post.

“When we arrived this morning all looked normal but we noticed when we let them out 14 were missing. There were no signs of feathers or claw marks. Sadly, this was a human’s choice.”

A police report has been filed, the owners said.

Meanwhile, anyone with information about the theft is urged to call the farm at 973-579-3893.

