Shutdown? Tedesco Submitting Revised Executive Order To Murphy For Review

The day after postponing an executive order that would close non-essential business and ban groups of four or more people from congregating in public, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announced he was submitting a revised order to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

The order would declare a State of Emergency in the county, according to an email sent by county spokesman Michael Pagan Wednesday afternoon. No further details were provided.

Tedesco announced an order on Monday saying it would go into effect Tuesday night. On Tuesday morning, Tedesco announced the order would be postponed until Saturday morning at 8.

As of Wednesday, Bergen County had 114 confirmed cases -- by far the most in the state. There have been five COVID-19 fatalities in New Jersey of the 427 cases.

“It is important that everyone be on the same page and work together to better protect residents from the spread of COVID-19,” Tedesco said.

“As soon as we hear back from the governor on my revised Executive Order, I will be hosting a conference call with mayors and state legislators to outline what the Murphy Administration has consented to in our emergency declaration to eliminate possible confusion between the county and state emergency plans."

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

