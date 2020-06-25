Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: FBI: Drone Leads Divers To Devices Jersey Shore Child Porn Collector, 52, Tossed Into Water
News

Should Trump Be Exempt From NJ's 14-Day Quarantine?

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
US President Trump
US President Trump Photo Credit: U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Patrick Kelley

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to come to his Bedminster golf club is exempt from New Jersey's 14-day quarantine for visitors coming from COVID-19 hotspots, state and federal officials say. 

The president is coming nearly a week after holding a rally in Arizona, where a record surges in cases were reported this week. There were 3,056 new cases and 27 more deaths reported Thursday -- the fourth daily report more than 3,000 cases this past week.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said the president is not a civilian, making him exempt from the quarantine.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday told CNN that Trump is exempt from the order.

"There is a carve out for essential workers, and I think by any definition the President of the United States is an essential worker."

Arizona is one of the nine states that meet the criteria to require visitors to quarantine for 14 days.

Should Trump be exempt from the 14-day NJ quarantine? Let us know in the comments.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.