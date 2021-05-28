'Shots At The Shore': COVID Vaccines Offered At These Three NJ Beaches This Weekend

Get ready for a different type of shots Down the Shore this weekend: COVID-19 shots.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced "Shots at the Shore" -- a new vaccine initiative -- in Asbury Park Friday alongside several local and county officials.

Stations will be set up at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grande Arcade on the boardwalk, Asbury Park

Gateway National Recreational Area, in Sandy Hook

The gazebo at Pier Village, Long Branch

Patients can take their picks from Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson, and follow up for the second shot at any Walgreens pharmacy, free of charge.

