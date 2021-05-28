Contact Us
'Shots At The Shore': COVID Vaccines Offered At These Three NJ Beaches This Weekend

Cecilia Levine
Vaccine clinic at the Asbury Park Senior Center
Vaccine clinic at the Asbury Park Senior Center Photo Credit: Office of the Governor

Get ready for a different type of shots Down the Shore this weekend: COVID-19 shots.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced "Shots at the Shore" -- a new vaccine initiative -- in Asbury Park Friday alongside several local and county officials.

Stations will be set up at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • Grande Arcade on the boardwalk, Asbury Park
  • Gateway National Recreational Area, in Sandy Hook
  • The gazebo at Pier Village, Long Branch

Patients can take their picks from Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson, and follow up for the second shot at any Walgreens pharmacy, free of charge.

