'Shots At The Shore': COVID Vaccines Offered At These Three NJ Beaches This Weekend

Get ready for a different type of shots Down the Shore this weekend: COVID-19 shots.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced "Shots at the Shore" -- a new vaccine initiative -- in Asbury Park Friday alongside several local and county officials.
Stations will be set up at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Grande Arcade on the boardwalk, Asbury Park
- Gateway National Recreational Area, in Sandy Hook
- The gazebo at Pier Village, Long Branch
Patients can take their picks from Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson, and follow up for the second shot at any Walgreens pharmacy, free of charge.
