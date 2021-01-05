Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: MEET JOHN DOE: Dead Man With 9 Bullet Holes, No ID Dumped At Paterson Hospital
News

Shot Fired Outside Paterson Apartment Wounds Tenant

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: Paterson PD Ceasefire Unit

A Paterson man escaped a worse fate when he was grazed by a gunshot fired from outside his apartment Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

City fire EMS personnel treated the 44-year-old victim at the scene following the noontime shooting near the corner of Redwood and Totowa avenues, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a brief joint released.

He refused further treatment, they said.

“Based on the initial investigation it appears the victim was located inside the residence and was struck by a projectile that entered the residence,” Valdes and Baycora said.

They didn’t say whether the shooter had been arrested or identified.

They asked asked that anyone with “additional” information contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120

******

ALSO SEE: An unidentified man with nine gunshot wounds was pronounced dead after someone dropped him off before dawn Saturday at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/news/meet-john-doe-dead-man-with-9-bullet-holes-no-id-dumped-at-paterson-hospital/808109/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.