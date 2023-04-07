Shot Fired In Attempted Passaic Drug Store Robbery

A gunman fired a shot while trying to rob a Passaic pharmacy, authorities said.

An employee told police the bandit entered Passaic Community Pharmacy on Passaic Street off St. Francis Way shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, pointed a gun at her and demanded money from the cash register.

Another employee said the robber fired a shot – which hit a filing cabinet – before running out the door.

No one was injured, responders said.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman confirmed the incident but didn’t provide a description of the robber.

They also didn’t say whether investigators believe the shot was fired intentionally or by accident.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the attempted holdup, or has information that could help identify the gunman, is asked to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or call Passaic police: (973) 365-3900.

