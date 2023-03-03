Shooter Of NJ Trooper Captured In South Carolina, Video Shows Him Opening Fire, AG Says

The man who shot a New Jersey State Police trooper early Thursday was captured by US Marshals in South Carolina and will be extradited to face attempted murder charges, State Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Friday.

Jocquice Ray Timmons, 28, is seen on Ring video “stepping out from behind a parked vehicle, assuming a shooting stance, and opening fire” on two troopers near the corner of East 26th Street and 9th Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. March 2, Platkin said.

The troopers were in unmarked cars following a vehicle tied to an attempted burglary in that same neighborhood hours earlier, the attorney general said during a news conference at the NJSP’s Troop D station in Newark.

Both vehicles were hit by gunfire and one of the troopers took a bullet in the leg, he said.

The wounded trooper pulled a tourniquet from his gear kit and applied it to his leg before colleagues took him to nearby St. Joseph’s University Medical Center.

“Thankfully, Mr. Timmons didn’t succeed in the attempted murder of these troopers,” Platkin said, “but it certainly wasn't for lack of trying.”

Timmons, who was a suspect in the break-in, was the only shooter, the attorney general said.

The troopers didn’t return fire, he noted.

The 10mm Glock that Williams used was recovered, Platkin added.

Records show Timmons has a history of mostly drug arrests and has served prison time as a result. Once he’s brought to New Jersey, he’ll be formally charged with two counts of attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

WATCH the news conference from Friday here:

The incident was a “chilling reminder” of what law enforcement faces every day, a moment when “one of our own fell victim to the very crime he was working to prevent,” Platkin told reporters.

The wounded trooper was being released from St. Joe’s on Friday and was “in great spirits,” the attorney general said.

He wasn’t being identified out of safety concerns, he said.

“We expect him to make a full recovery,” Platkin said, while thanking the trooper and his family “from the bottom of our hearts” for his service and sacrifice.

The attorney general also emphasized that “a very active and ongoing investigation” was continuing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.