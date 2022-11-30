Contact Us
Shooter In Murder-Suicide Was Retired Atlantic City Police Officer

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
William Beattie and Erin Gatier
William Beattie and Erin Gatier Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Facebook

The man who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend before killing himself was a retired Atlantic City police officer, authorities confirmed.

William Beattie, 47, retired from the police force on Feb. 1, 2010, according to public records.

Police were called to Ogden Road in Deptford at 6:50 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28. They found the bodies of the resident, Erin Gatier, 47, and Beattie, of Landisville, inside, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

Autopsies performed on their bodies by the Gloucester County Medical Examiner’s Office found the incident was a murder-suicide, investigators said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brandon Cohen of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, at 856-384-5524, or Deptford Township Police Detective Robert Jones at 856-845-6300.

Information can also be e-mailed to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us.

