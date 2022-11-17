'Shoot Him': Manhunt Continues For Strong-Arm Robbers Who Accosted Hasbrouck Heights Tenant

A Hasbrouck Heights garden apartment tenant told police he was robbed by two men who covered his mouth and yanked a bracelet from his wrist as he arrived home shortly before dawn.

Officers from Hasbrouck Heights and Wood-Ridge responded to the call from the Skyline Apartments on Terrace Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, Sgt. John Behr said.

He was headed to his apartment door, the 23-year-old tenant said, when the robbers rushed him -- forcing open a common-area door and breaking the lock, the sergeant said.

They then "held a hand over his mouth and forced a bracelet off of his wrist," Behr said.

The man said he heard one of the robbers tell the other: "Shoot him if he doesn't give it," and then demand to know "where's the watch?"

Both fled on foot toward the parking lot as the tenant called police, the sergeant said.

He described both as black, muscular and in their 30s. They wore black sweat suits and stood roughly 6 feet tall each, Behr said officers were told.

One had facial hair and the other a knife, the resident noted.

Hasbrouck Heights detectives are investigating with assistance from the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence for analysis.

ANYONE who might have seen something, or has information that can help police solve the case, is asked to contact the Hasbrouck Heights Police Detective Bureau (201) 288-6019.

