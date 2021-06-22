Sheriff: Paterson Ex-Con Nabbed With 2,450 Heroin Folds While Talking To Parole Officers

A Paterson ex-con paroled just months ago is headed back to state prison after Passaic County sheriff’s detectives busted him with 2,450 heroin folds, authorities said.

Keith Hill Jr., 28, was actually talking with his parole officers when the investigators pulled up and arrested him outside his home, Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said.

Hill had served 18 months of a combined three-year sentence for a trio of convictions out of Passaic County involving conspiracy assault, threats and a drug count before he was released this past Jan. 4, state records show.

Last Thursday, detectives watched him sell heroin to a Fair Lawn man at the corner of North 4th Street and Inglis Place in Paterson, Berdnik said.

After arresting him, the investigators obtained Hill’s consent to search his apartment, the sheriff said.

Hill told them he tossed a lunch bag filled with heroin folds into the backyard do his parole officers wouldn’t find it, Berdnik said.

Besides the heroin, the detectives found three small zip-locking baggies of crack and $2,996 in suspected proceeds, he said.

Hill was returned to state custody for the parole violation while court appearances were being scheduled in Paterson on drug charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.