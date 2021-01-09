Sheriff: Former Paterson Eastside Football Standout Busted With 259 Heroin Folds For Sale

Passaic County sheriff's officers busted a former Paterson Eastside High School athlete with 259 heroin folds for sale during a mid-afternoon stop, authorities said.

Detectives stopped a car with tented windows and a temporary New Jersey license plate that was driven by Jahmiek Williams, 20, moments after it left a 21st Avenue gas station shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, Sheriff Richard Berdnik said.

They'd targeted the station, at the corner of Summer Street, after "receiving several tips about street-level narcotics distribution in the parking lot," the sheriff said.

The sheriff's investigators "detected a strong odor of raw marijuana coming from the interior of the vehicle" during the stop and asked Williams to step out, Berdnik said.

As he did, they noticed loose pot scattered on the driver's seat, he said, adding that a pat-down turned up the heroin.

Williams, who played football and basketball at Eastside, was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court for having drugs for sale, the sheriff said.

