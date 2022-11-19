Sheriff: Body Of Missing Mahwah Man Found

UPDATE: The search for a missing Mahwah man ended with the discovery of his body deep into one of the area's largest parks, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton confirmed.

A hiker discovered the body of Hector Zamorano, 41, at the Ramapo Valley Reservation and notified authorities around noontime Saturday, Nov. 19, said the sheriff, whose department is handling the investigation.

The area is roughly a 40-minute walk into the park from Ramapo Valley Road (Route 202) in Mahwah.

Cureton said members of his forensics team -- known as the Bureau of Criminal Identification -- went to the scene to collect evidence.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella's office was notified, as was the Bergen County Medical Examiner, which will determine how Zamorano died.

More information will follow, the sheriff said.

Zamorano's wife, Maria Lucero, said her husband left the home he shared with her and their 9-year-old around 9 a.m. this past Sunday.

He walked to the nearby Ramapo Valley Reservation, where he often went to clear his head, she said.

Zamorano, who emigrated to the United States with his family from Chile last year, didn't have his phone with him, she said.

Area security video showed Zamorano headed in the direction of the 4,000-acre preserve between Ringwood State Park and the Ramapo Mountain State Forest near the New York State border.

There was no proof that he made it there, however, said authorities who temporarily closed the facility during searches over the past week.

Coordinated township and county search and rescue teams used a variety of means to look for Zamorano, who had a house painting business with his wife.

They employed an ATV, a drone, K9 units, a boat and a helicopter, and were assisted by the Bergen County Sheriff's Office, the Bergen County Office of Emergency Management, New Jersey State Police, NJ Search & Rescue and the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

